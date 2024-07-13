ICAR-CIBA denies claims of Coastal Regulation Zone violations at Muttukadu station

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (ICAR-CIBA), the nodal agency for the development of brackishwater aquaculture in India, has informed the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal that its Muttukadu Experimental Station is not operating in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.

In a status report submitted to the Bench, the ICAR-CIBA has countered claims made in a petition by R. Narayanan, a resident of Kovalam, alleging that the Institute, which runs a field station with shrimp, crab, and fin fish hatchery facilities in Muttukadu, has illegally erected structures at the mouth of the Kovalam estuary, thereby obstructing water flow and contravening the CRZ Notification, 2011.

According to the petitioner, ICAR-CIBA has erected a circular structure and fences inside CRZ IB and CRZ IVB areas, where such concrete constructions were not permitted. The fences, built in land classified as ‘Buckingham Canal’ in revenue records, have restricted the access to the area, where fisherfolk cast periya valai — the net that is drawn to the shore by more than 50 people, and the beach which was used for drying fish, parking boats etc., the petitioner stated.

The ICAR-CIBA, in its response, said its field station encompasses 121.6 acres, spanning both Muttukadu and Kovalam villages, in land categorised as CRZ-III, on which agricultural and several other ‘non-destructive’ activities are permitted.

The area where the circular structures and fences have been constructed also comes under CRZ-III, as marked in the coastal zone maps, prepared jointly by National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management and the Tamil Nadu government during 2017-18, and they do not obstruct the natural flow of water, it said.

“The barbed wire fencing is located within the land allotted to the ICAR-CIBA to safeguard experimental setups from livestock menace, biosecurity to live research materials and poachers,” the report said.

The ICAR-CIBA denied involvement in the construction of breakwaters or groynes, as alleged by the petitioner, and said it was the efforts of the Public Works Department for deepening the bar-mouth and keeping it open during the monsoon.

Additionally, the aquaculture institution mentioned that the land where the fence was constructed was allotted by the State government in 1992 for establishing the research facility. Its classification as Buckingham Canal might imply its proximity to the canal, although the hatchery and laboratory are situated at a considerable distance from it, the ICAR-CIBA added.