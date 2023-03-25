ADVERTISEMENT

IBC media launches Alt Hack, Chennai

March 25, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

According to a press release, the IBC Alt Hack-Chennai intends to train and facilitate the city’s students to practically learn about new, cutting-edge technologies from distinguished industry experts and use Web 3.0 to develop innovative ideas and build upon them further

The Hindu Bureau

Blockchain and Web 3.0 education pioneer, IBC Media launched the Alt Hack Chennai on Saturday, the third in a series of Alt Hacks after two successful editions in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

According to a press release, the IBC Alt Hack-Chennai intends to train and facilitate the city’s students to practically learn about new, cutting-edge technologies from distinguished industry experts and use Web 3.0 to develop innovative ideas and build upon them further.

Alt Hack Chennai is part of IBC Media’s Internship Program exclusively for students with multiple benefits such as grants, high paying jobs and an opportunity for students to build on their Web 3 ideas for successful outcomes. Alt Hack Chennai is the first step towards this objective, and is conducted in association with the Government of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil Nadu Skill Board. This education bootcamp is being held at Anna University, Guindy, from March 24 to 31, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US