IBC media launches Alt Hack, Chennai

March 25, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Blockchain and Web 3.0 education pioneer, IBC Media launched the Alt Hack Chennai on Saturday, the third in a series of Alt Hacks after two successful editions in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

According to a press release, the IBC Alt Hack-Chennai intends to train and facilitate the city’s students to practically learn about new, cutting-edge technologies from distinguished industry experts and use Web 3.0 to develop innovative ideas and build upon them further.

Alt Hack Chennai is part of IBC Media’s Internship Program exclusively for students with multiple benefits such as grants, high paying jobs and an opportunity for students to build on their Web 3 ideas for successful outcomes. Alt Hack Chennai is the first step towards this objective, and is conducted in association with the Government of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil Nadu Skill Board. This education bootcamp is being held at Anna University, Guindy, from March 24 to 31, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT