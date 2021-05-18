IAS officers donate one-day salary to CMPRF

CHENNAI

18 May 2021 23:20 IST

IAS officers in Tamil Nadu have contributed their one-day salary to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) towards COVID-19 control and relief measures in the State.

Following a communication from the president of Tamil Nadu IAS Officers' Association expressing their willingness to contribute one day's salary towards COVID-19 control, relief and mitigation measures to the CMPRF, the government has decided to accept the request.

