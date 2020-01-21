IAS officer seeks VRS

Senior IAS officer Santhosh Babu, serving as Principal Secretary in the Information Technology Department, has applied for Voluntary Retirement from Service (VRS). He is also the Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Fibrenet Corporation (TANFINET).
“Yes, he has applied for VRS,” said a source privy to the development on Monday. In a letter to the Chief Secretary, he cited “personal reasons” for his decision. He is learnt to be toying with the idea of launching a startup.
Prior to moving to the IT department last year, the doctor-turned bureaucrat of the 1995 batch was the Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation (Poompuhar).
Mr. Babu was instrumental in drafting several policies including the e-security policy, e-waste policy, e-governance policy and the rural BPO policy among others.
He is credited with launching India’s first rural BPO FOSTeRA.
