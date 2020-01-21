Chennai

IAS officer seeks VRS

more-in

Santhosh Babu planning to launch a start-up

Senior IAS officer Santhosh Babu, serving as Principal Secretary in the Information Technology Department, has applied for Voluntary Retirement from Service (VRS). He is also the Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Fibrenet Corporation (TANFINET).

“Yes, he has applied for VRS,” said a source privy to the development on Monday. In a letter to the Chief Secretary, he cited “personal reasons” for his decision. He is learnt to be toying with the idea of launching a startup.

Prior to moving to the IT department last year, the doctor-turned bureaucrat of the 1995 batch was the Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation (Poompuhar).

Mr. Babu was instrumental in drafting several policies including the e-security policy, e-waste policy, e-governance policy and the rural BPO policy among others.

He is credited with launching India’s first rural BPO FOSTeRA.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 1:13:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/ias-officer-seeks-vrs/article30610657.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY