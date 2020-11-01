IAS Officer Sagayam applies for VRS

U. Sagayam, an Indian Administrative Service officer from the 2001 batch, has applied for voluntary retirement from service.

The officer, who is presently the vice-chairman of Science City, sent his application to the authorities on October 2. Terming reasons for his retirement “personal”, Mr. Sagayam stated that he would be devoting himself for “service to the society”.

There is no word yet on the government’s decision regarding his application.

Mr. Sagayam was with the State Civil Service before being promoted to the IAS. He would be ordinarily retiring in July 2022. For over six years, he has been with Science City.

Though he served Namakkal and Madurai districts as Collector, it was his innings in Madurai (2011-12) that has been highlighted for the way he enforced the model code of conduct during the 2011 Assembly election. At the time, the Madurai rural police had registered a case against the then south zone organising secretary of the DMK and Union Minister, M.K. Alagiri, in connection with an assault.

In September 2014, the Madras High Court made him special officer/Legal Commissioner to inspect and enquire into illegal granite mining activities in Madurai district. In November 2015 and January 2016, he submitted his reports to the Court.