IAS, IPS officers transferred in minor rejig

January 28, 2024 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - CHENNAI

In a minor reshuffle, the State government on Saturday assigned new postings for IAS and IPS officers.

G. Prakash has been posted as the Principal Secretary/Commissioner of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business, replacing S. Natarajan, who has been posted as the Additional Commissioner (Admin) of Revenue Administration.

While D. Baskara Pandian has been posted as the District Collector of Tiruvannamalai, R. Brinda Devi will serve as the District Collector of Salem. K. Tharpagaraj is Tirupathur District Collector and A.K. Kamal Kishore would take over the post of Tenkasi District Collector. S. Arunraj has been posted as Chengalpattu District Collector and V.R. Subbulaxmi is the Vellore District Collector.

While B. Murugesh would take over as the Director of Agriculture, P. Kumaravel Pandian has been posted as the Director of Horticulture and Plantation Crops.

D. Ravichandran has been posted as the Deputy Secretary, Higher Education Department, and M. Lakshmi is the Director of the Directorate of Welfare of the Differently Abled.

IPS officers transfer

The government also ordered the transfer of 11 IPS officers in the State.

R. Srinivasaperumal has been posted as the Superintendent of Police, Tiruvallur district, and Pakerla Cephas Kalyan has been appointed as the Superintendent of Police, Economic Offences Wing, Chennai South Zone.

S. Sakthivel has been posted as the Superintendent of Police-I, Security Branch CID, Chennai, and R. Pandiarajan would take over as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kolathur, Greater Chennai Corporation.

P. Saminathan is the new Superintendent of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Chennai Southern Range, and V. Saravana Kumar would take over as the Superintendent of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Chennai North Range.

V. Shyamala Devi has been posted as the Superintendent of Police, Central Intelligence Unit, Prohibition Offences Wing, Chennai, and Abhishek Gupta has been posted as the Superintendent of Police, Tiruppur district.

Rohith Nathan Rajagopal would take over as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Coimbatore North, and M. Rajarajan has been posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Tiruppur city North. G.S.Anitha has been posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli headquarters.