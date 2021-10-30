IAS aspirants take to Twitter, solve problem

The RO water purifier at Anna Nagar East library. Photo: Special Arrangement

IAS officer M Muruganantham intervenes, and sends a helpful tweet to Sharanya Ari

Civil service aspirants who regularly park themselves at the Anna Nagar East library took to twitter to try to get a niggling problem about drinking water facility at the space addressed. The result: the issue gets solved thanks to two IAS officers.

Those preparing for the civil service examination at this public facility have been unhappy that the bubble top water cans are not enough for the number of people visiting the library. Many a time, students have even purchased water bottles from outside.

One of the visitor’s sent a post on Twitter marking M Muruganantham, an IAS of the 2020 batch, who happened to be a regular visitor to the library during his preparation days. The post was signed as “Aspirants of Anna Nagar East Library”.

In a Twitter thread, Muruganantham, who is currently assistant collector at Gadchiroli, requested Sharanya Ari, regional deputy commissioner (central), Greater Chennai Corporation to take up the issue.

The tweet reads: “Small things are not always small. Got a tweet about water scarcity in Anna Nagar East Library, which was my shelter during my preparation.”

Recently, the water issue was addressed with an “unknown sponsor” coming forward to gift users of the library a drinking water facility. Muruganantham tweets thanking Sharanya Ari, “the unknown sponsor”, engineer Ashok Kumar, district library officer and the librarian.

According to the library authorities, Suhail AHM sponsored the 50-litre RO water plant for the library probably after word spread about the tweet.

R Rajesh, an aspirant, says: “The library draws many students as it has many amenities including WiFi, restroom, parking and a good collection of books. Having safe and continuous supply of drinking water was important and as Muruganantham sir addressed students in the library some time ago we thought of bringing it to his notice.”

Anna Nagar is a major hub as many UPSC and TNPSC coaching institutes are located in the neighbourhood. Many students find the library premises non-interfering and easy on their pocket too.

“More than 100 students prepare for their classes from this space and of late it is so busy that we do not have many senior citizens walking in. We use four to five cans of water a day but sometimes that is not enough for the student community flocking to the place. Not getting water was a concern as many of the students even have lunch on the premises,” says a library staff.

Opened in 1983, the library became an important destination for civil service aspirants in the last seven-eight years with many coaching centres around. A new building is coming up behind the facility, says a staff.