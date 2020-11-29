IAS academy to offer UPSC classes on T.V.

The programme will be aired daily from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy, founded by former Chennai Mayor Saidai Duraisamy, will be offering coaching classes for students preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination through Doordarshan’s Podhigai channel, a statement issued by the institution said.

The programme will be aired daily from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Stating that the institute offered free coaching classes to socio-economically backward students from diverse caste groups and had helped them get government jobs by clearing the UPSC and other competitive exams, Mr. Duraisamy said coaching through television would help them reach more aspirants. “Apart from aspirants, the programme can also be of use to school and college students. It will also help married women learn from their homes,” he added.