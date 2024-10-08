ADVERTISEMENT

IAF Day celebration in Chennai: Two jawans faint during event

Published - October 08, 2024 01:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The IAF jawans were carried on stretchers and treated.

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel march was held during the 92nd Annual Day celebrations of IAF, at Air Force Station in Tambaram, in Chennai on October 8, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) jawans fell unconscious during the celebration of the 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force at Tambaram Air Force Station in Chennai on Tuesday (October 8, 2024).

The jawans were carried on stretchers and treated.

Chennai air show deaths: What went wrong on the Marina

This comes two days after five people died during the mega air show organised by the IAF along the Marina Beach due to heatstroke.

The Opposition came down heavily on the DMK government for failing to make adequate traffic arrangements for the air show that witnessed a footfall of over 15 lakh spectators. On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a solatium of ₹5 lakh each to the bereaved families.

Related Topics

Chennai

