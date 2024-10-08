IAF Day celebration in Chennai: Two jawans faint during event

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) jawans fell unconscious during the celebration of the 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force at Tambaram Air Force Station in Chennai on Tuesday (October 8, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The jawans were carried on stretchers and treated.

This comes two days after five people died during the mega air show organised by the IAF along the Marina Beach due to heatstroke.

The Opposition came down heavily on the DMK government for failing to make adequate traffic arrangements for the air show that witnessed a footfall of over 15 lakh spectators. On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a solatium of ₹5 lakh each to the bereaved families.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.