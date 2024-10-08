GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IAF Day celebration in Chennai: Two jawans faint during event

The IAF jawans were carried on stretchers and treated.

Published - October 08, 2024 01:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel march was held during the 92nd Annual Day celebrations of IAF, at Air Force Station in Tambaram, in Chennai on October 8, 2024

Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel march was held during the 92nd Annual Day celebrations of IAF, at Air Force Station in Tambaram, in Chennai on October 8, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) jawans fell unconscious during the celebration of the 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force at Tambaram Air Force Station in Chennai on Tuesday (October 8, 2024).

The jawans were carried on stretchers and treated.

Chennai air show deaths: What went wrong on the Marina

This comes two days after five people died during the mega air show organised by the IAF along the Marina Beach due to heatstroke.

The Opposition came down heavily on the DMK government for failing to make adequate traffic arrangements for the air show that witnessed a footfall of over 15 lakh spectators. On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a solatium of ₹5 lakh each to the bereaved families.

Published - October 08, 2024 01:04 pm IST

Related Topics

Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.