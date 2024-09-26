IAF airshow on October 6 to mesmerise the public on Marina Beach

The Indian Air Force (IAF) would be conducting a mega airshow on the Marina Beach in the city on October 6. The scintillating airshow is being held as part of the 92nd anniversary of the IAF to be held at the Air Force Station (AFS), located in Tambaram on October 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

Air Vice Marshal K. Prem Kumar, IAF Training Command, Bengaluru, at an orientation meeting held for media persons in AFS Tambaram on Thursday, said the historic airshow along with the parade, which were being held in New Delhi all these years, had been shifted to other cities with the airshow held in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh last year, turning out to be a grand success.

Mr. Kumar, who is also the Chief Coordinating Officer of the Air Force Day Parade 2024, said they have planned to register the show in the Limca Book of Records for attracting the largest gathering for an airshow this year, to be held on the Marina Beach, the country’s longest beach, on October 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this year’s airshow to be held in the city, 72 types of aircrafts comprising Rafale, SU-30, MIGs, Jaguar and Tejas along with the iconic aerobatic teams of Surya Kiran and Sarang helicopter would be performing manoeuvres and synchronised formation flying.

The IAF would be conducting rehearsals of the aircrafts which are to be deployed from air bases of Tambaram, Arakkonam, Thanjavur, and Sulur, on the Marina Beach on October 1, 2, and 4.

The IAF would be holding the main parade to mark the 92nd anniversary, celebrated this year with the main theme of ‘atmanirbhar’ (self-reliance), at the AFS Tambaram on October 8 from 7.30 a.m.

The IAF, in coordination with the State government, has planned elaborate security measures on October 6.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.