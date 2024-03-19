ADVERTISEMENT

IAA India to receive Earthday.Org’s sustainability award

March 19, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ramesh Narayan, founder, Canco Advertising, will be given the Most Sustainable Marcom Personality Award in recognition of his dedication to environmental conservation efforts

The Hindu Bureau

The International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter will receive the Earthday.Org’s 2024 ‘Best Organisation Spearheading Sustainable Development’ award.

A press release said the award recognised IAA’s commitment to recognising and inspiring marketing and advertising companies to drive positive environmental action.

Besides, Ramesh Narayan, founder, Canco Advertising, will be given the Most Sustainable Marcom Personality Award in recognition of his dedication to environmental conservation efforts, his authorship of the 14 year-old International Advertising Association (IAA) Olive Crown Awards, commitment to mass tree planting, in both urban and rural areas, and continuous involvement in solar-driven rural transformation. He will be presented the award at the upcoming Olive Crown Awards ceremony on April 5.

Earthday.Org will hold an award ceremony in July, where IAA will be presented its award.

CONNECT WITH US