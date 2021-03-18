I-T searches yield over ₹8 crore

The Income Tax (I-T) Department seized unaccounted cash of over ₹8 crore following searches at residences of DMK and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) functionaries in Dharapuram, and at the Tiruppur-based Anitha HealthCare and Anitha Texcot India Private Limited.
The garment factory is owned by A. Chandrasekaran, who was appointed the treasurer of Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) in 2019.
Searches were on at multiple locations. So far, unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹8 crore had been found, sources in the Department said.
“This is unaccounted for, but it is difficult to claim that this is election money unless suitable evidence is found,” said another source in the Department.
Sources privy to the development said the searches commenced around 4.30 p.m. at the residences of MDMK’s district deputy secretary Kavin Nagaraj and DMK urban secretary Dhanasekar in Dharapuram.
Following this, I-T officials also searched the premises of the garment company in Lakshmi Nagar within Tiruppur Corporation limits
Further investigation is on.
