Chennai

I-T raids on properties linked to renowned Tamil film producers

PTI Chennai August 02, 2022 12:05 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 12:18 IST

Income tax sleuths on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, held searches at the premises linked to some well known Tamil cinema producers, official sources said.

The raids were being reportedly carried out at multiple locations in the State, including Madurai.

It may be recalled that during February 2020, the Income Tax (I-T) department had seized unaccounted cash adding up to ₹77 crore from various locations in Chennai and Madurai belonging to financier-cum-producer Anbu Chezhiyan. Known as Madurai Anbu among members of the film fraternity, he heads a production house called Gopuram Films. 

