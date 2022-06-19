I-T Dept. organises competitions for school students in Katpadi

As part of the celebrations for 75 years of Independence, a series of competitions, including essay writing, elocution, painting, poem and writing for school students were organised at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Katpadi near Vellore. According to a press release, the competitions, jointly organised by the Income Tax Department, Commissionerate of Income Tax (Exemptions), Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, and the School Education Departments, were based on the theme “India: Past 75 and Next 25 - through the eyes of schoolchildren”.

Over 500 students from the district participated in the day-long competitions. Prizes were given by Rashmi Saxena Sahni, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Exemptions), New Delhi, who was the chief guest, on Friday. Planting of tree saplings under the initiative “Befriend a Tree” was also organised.