‘I said don’t go but duty always came first for him’

Maduravoyal police inspector Periapandian rushed to the school where his wife Banurekha worked and brought her home. He had to hurry since he was to fly to Rajasthan that Friday evening for an important assignment — to nab the accused in the Kolathur burglary case. It was the last time his family saw him, as he was shot dead by an accused on Tuesday night. “I told him not to go for such a risky assignment. But for him, duty came first,” said a devastated Banurekha, who was being consoled by her colleagues and relatives at her house in Avadi.

“He picked me up at 4 p.m. from the Government Primary School in Thiruverkadu. He wanted my help in packing clothes. Little did I know that I wouldn’t see him again,” she said.

Periapandian, Kolathur inspector Munisekar, head constables Ambrose, Gurumurthy and Sudarshan were part of the team that went to Rajasthan to nab Nathuram, Dinesh Chowdary and other members of the gang involved in the Kolathur burglary on November 16.

“Their flight was at 11.45 p.m. and he left home around 8 p.m. as he had to go to the police station first. He called me on Tuesday morning and allayed my fears, saying his team had rounded up the gang and he would return soon,” she recalled. On Wednesday morning though, there was no phone call from him and it was from the news channels that she came to know that her husband was dead. “A few days after the burglary, he had gone to Rajasthan for investigation. When he returned, he said the climate was bad and he could not get proper food. His complexion had turned dark,” she said.

Interest in farming

“My father used to leave for work at 7.30 a.m. and return at midnight. It was only one month ago that he got transferred to Maduravoyal from Aminjikarai. He spent his free time gardening and was very interested in agriculture,” said P. Ruban, the eldest son of Periapandian. Mr. Ruban last saw his father on Friday night when he was leaving the house, but could not speak to him. “He did not want me to join the police force as he said it was a stressful job,” the son said.

Periapandian is also remembered in the locality for his concern for people. “He used to voluntarily tackle footboard travel by school students. He was also keen on developing the infrastructure in Avadi,” said J.S.T. Nallapa, a friend of the slain Inspector.