‘I love Chennai because of the hardworking hands that built it’

Published - September 08, 2024 09:16 pm IST

Composer, rapper, and musician Arivu on why he loves Chennai and his experience exploring it

The Hindu Bureau

Arivu

“I love Chennai for all the reasons. It has always been my desire to live in the city. Earlier, I would be able to visit Chennai from Arakkonam only once in a while.

“Only recently did I begin exploring Chennai, as much as I can. I still haven’t managed to cover even 10% of what this city has to offer. I feel as if the city has enough resources to even rival a country.

“Because of the people of the city, the poorvakudis of Chennai, and the hardworking hands that built it, I love Chennai. I’m happy and proud to say I’m Made of Chennai.”

To watch the video, click here or scan the QR code.

