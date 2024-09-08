‘I love Chennai because of the hardworking hands that built it’

“I love Chennai for all the reasons. It has always been my desire to live in the city. Earlier, I would be able to visit Chennai from Arakkonam only once in a while.

“Only recently did I begin exploring Chennai, as much as I can. I still haven’t managed to cover even 10% of what this city has to offer. I feel as if the city has enough resources to even rival a country.

“Because of the people of the city, the poorvakudis of Chennai, and the hardworking hands that built it, I love Chennai. I’m happy and proud to say I’m Made of Chennai.”

