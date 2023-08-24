‘I admire the genuineness of the people in Chennai’: Ashwin Vijay

August 24, 2023 06:39 am | Updated 06:39 am IST

Ashwin Vijay, orthopaedician and health expert, shares his thoughts on the city he calls home.

Your fondest memory of Chennai?

Marina beach. My school was close to the beach, and I spent two-three hours a day at the beach after school. It will stay with me forever.

How did the city grow on you? Tell us your story

I think every area has its own speciality. The most important thing is people’s hearts. They might sound rude, but they are very kind at heart. That’s one thing that I love about the people of Chennai, which has influenced me to a large extent. The love and affection they show me, it is unlike any other city in India.

Interesting interaction

Every interaction with a patient is interesting because they are very knowledgeable. They come to me with clear intentions and defined purpose of what they want.

Your fondest memory of The Hindu

I have seen my parents with The Hindu. The first thing in the morning, when we open the door, we look at The Hindu. I’m sure that’s the case for a lot of people in Tamil Nadu.

What quality of Chennai do you like the most?

The people. The genuineness of the people in this city is something I admire. People don’t get fooled by superficial things, and they appreciate genuineness and kindness.

Favourite food joint

There are many. Of late, I’ve been preferring vegetarian food. I like this new place called ‘Bread and Chocolate’ on Cenotaph Road.

Define Chennai in one punchline

Vandharai Vazhavaikum Chennai

