HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘I admire the genuineness of the people in Chennai’: Ashwin Vijay

Every area in Chennai has its own speciality

August 24, 2023 06:39 am | Updated 06:39 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Ashwin Vijay, orthopaedician and health expert, shares his thoughts on the city he calls home.

Your fondest memory of Chennai?

Marina beach. My school was close to the beach, and I spent two-three hours a day at the beach after school. It will stay with me forever.

How did the city grow on you? Tell us your story

I think every area has its own speciality. The most important thing is people’s hearts. They might sound rude, but they are very kind at heart. That’s one thing that I love about the people of Chennai, which has influenced me to a large extent. The love and affection they show me, it is unlike any other city in India.

Interesting interaction

Every interaction with a patient is interesting because they are very knowledgeable. They come to me with clear intentions and defined purpose of what they want.

Your fondest memory of The Hindu

I have seen my parents with The Hindu. The first thing in the morning, when we open the door, we look at The Hindu. I’m sure that’s the case for a lot of people in Tamil Nadu.

What quality of Chennai do you like the most?

The people. The genuineness of the people in this city is something I admire. People don’t get fooled by superficial things, and they appreciate genuineness and kindness.

Favourite food joint

There are many. Of late, I’ve been preferring vegetarian food. I like this new place called ‘Bread and Chocolate’ on Cenotaph Road.

Define Chennai in one punchline

Vandharai Vazhavaikum Chennai

Related Topics

Madras Week / Chennai

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.