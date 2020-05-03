Hyundai to restart plant

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) plans preparatory operations at its Irungattukkottai plant on May 6 while adhering to guidelines laid out by the government.
A statement from the company said: “As a responsible corporate citizen, HMIL has made comprehensive detail-oriented plans for the complete safety and sanitisation of all its facilities inside the plant, to ensure the wellness of its employees. The HMIL confirms complete adherence to all safety guidelines set out by the Union and State governments and local authorities.”
Sources at other automobile firms said that they were working on re-opening strategy and would make an announcement in a day or two.
