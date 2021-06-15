Chennai

Hyundai Motor India Foundation donates medical supplies in Sriperumbudur

The Hyundai Motor India Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India Limited, handed over 1,000 PPE kits, 5,000 N-95 masks, 200 pulse oximeters and 660 bottles of sanitisers to the government hospital in Sriperumbudur, in the presence of the constituency’s MLA, K. Selvaperunthagai.

Under the Hyundai Cares 3.0 COVID-19 Relief Initiative, the HMIF has expedited purchase and supply of critical medical equipment to hospitals across Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Haryana, New Delhi and Telangana.

