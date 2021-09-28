Chennai

Hypertension centre inaugurated in city

DMK Member of Parliament Thamizhachi Thangapandian on Monday inaugurated Venkataeswara Hospitals’s ‘VH Hypertension Centre’, which is touted to be India’s first ‘Centre of Excellence for Hypertension.’

The function was presided over by A. Muruganathan, former president, Indian Medical Association, and chairman, Hypertension Society of India.

Monitoring BP

Applauding the efforts of Su. Thillai Vallal, medical director, Venkataeswara Hospitals, Ms. Thangapandian stressed on the need to have a blood pressure monitor in every household.

Dr. Thillai Vallal said: “It is a proud moment for Venkataeswara Hospitals to inaugurate the first centre in the country. Poor control of hypertension is attributable to poor compliance, inadequate dosage of medications, adverse effects of certain medications, inadequate follow-up and lack of awareness in the general population. This centre is an honest effort to reduce the burden of this silent killer.”

He also informed that there would be a week-long free check-up sessions for the public.


