Hydrotherapy pool for rehabilitation of children with multiple disabilities at NIEPMD

December 23, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST

An access-friendly hydrotherapy pool at National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disability (NIEPMD) campus in Muttukadu is a boon to children with multiple disabilities: it speeds up the rehabilitation process. Although the facility was set up in 2019, services to the pool started this May.

The facility is available to special children and adults every Tuesdays and Thursday between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. And it is available free-of-cost for children below the poverty line.

K. Yogarajan, associate professor (Physiotherapy), Department of Therapeutics, says the temperature of the pool is maintained between 33 degree Celsius and 37 degree Celsius and this helps relax the muscles, reduce tightness and improve movement. “The temperature-controlled pool helps reduce muscle spasms,” he says.

This therapy is best recommended for those with cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy. “We have 20 children enrolled with us and the duration of the treatment is 20 minutes,” says Yogarajan, a certified aquatic therapist.

ADVERTISEMENT

The weekly sessions include warm-up, one-on-one session with the coach in the pool followed by activities in the pool. He says an eight-year-old with cerebral palsy and intellectual disability was under the care of the department. “She would fall frequently, could not walk for even 100 yards and had poor eye coordination. The sessions has helped her and now she can swim with the support of tubes,” says Yogarajan.

Children are enrolled for such sessions after a pre-assessment test and the basic programme in the pool is for two months.

For details, call NIEPMD at 18004250345

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.