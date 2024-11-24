ADVERTISEMENT

Hydroponic weed seized at Chennai airport

Updated - November 24, 2024 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested for attempting to smuggle 2,854 grams of hydroponic weed at Chennai airport.

A woman and male passengers from Bangkok, who came to Chennai on November 21, were held by specific intelligence, according to a press release. After the officials examined their check-in baggage, they discovered 2,854 grams of hydroponic weed and seized them. Customs officials arrested them under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and sent them to judicial custody, the release said.

The officials are continuing further investigations on the issue.

