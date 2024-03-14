Hydrogeological study done for Parandur airport ready and submitted to the State government

March 14, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

After almost 10 months, the much awaited hydrogeological report that has been prepared to address the various concerns regarding the upcoming second airport at Parandur is ready and has been submitted to the State government.

Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) presented the report to the government a few days ago.

The Parandur airport, planned at a cost of Rs 32,704.92 crore, located nearly 70 km from the city has been envisaged as a massive project, with three terminals and two runways and the entire development will be executed in four phases. The first phase will be ready for air passengers in another four years, if things go as per schedule.

When the Parandur airport project announcement came, not only were the farmers and residents of the entire area were upset with this proposal, environmental activists too opposed it the area has close to 26.54 % water bodies. Post this, the State government formed a high-level committee who then, engaged a consultant and began doing the hydrogeological report.

“We have analysed various scenarios and challenges that will arise if this project is built and have given recommendations on how it can be averted. We have provided a detailed set of solutions for the concerns that people have,” a source said.

Nelvoy Eri, a large waterbody which is in the southern part of the site could be utilised for rainwater harvesting plan and also cross drainage structures are to be created to keep up the natural flow of rivers, according to the reports prepared by TIDCO. By building culverts and taking up other mitigation measures, the natural drainage can be maintained, the proposed terms of reference of TIDCO said.

“While there will be closure of some of the waterbodies, we have tried to maintain and retain as many as possible. We have recommended some of the best possible solutions,” another source said.

Though the site clearance is yet to come from the Centre, the State government has initiated the process of the land acquisition recently.