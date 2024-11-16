 />
Hyderabad-Tirupati flight diverted to Chennai airport

The flight, which came to the city with about 170 passengers, later left around 4 p.m.

Published - November 16, 2024 08:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The flight was diverted owning to bad weather conditions.

The flight was diverted owning to bad weather conditions. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

An IndiGo flight from Hyderabad, which had to land at Tirupati, was diverted to the Chennai airport on Saturday morning, sources said. The flight, which departed from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad around 9.45 a.m., had to arrive at Tirupati airport around 10.40 a.m., but due to bad weather conditions, the flight could not land and was diverted to Chennai, sources added. The flight, which came to the city with about 170 passengers, later left around 4 p.m.

