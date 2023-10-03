ADVERTISEMENT

Husband of AIADMK functionary hacked to death in Chennai

October 03, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 47-year-old victim was the husband of the vice president of the Vichoor Panchayat; police said he was attacked by three unidentified men on a bike while he was walking on a street

The Hindu Bureau

A 47-year-old man, husband of the vice president of Vichoor Panchayat, was hacked to death by unidentified persons in Manali New Town, in Chennai, on the night of Monday, October 2, 2023. 

The victim has been identified as Suman, of Vichoor. His wife Vaidhehi is the vice-president of the Vichoor Panchayat and also AIADMK functionary. Police sources said Suman was walking on Mettu street, when three unidentified persons on a bike attacked him with knives. Suman tried to escape by running away from them, but the attackers chased him and continued to attack him. They then fled the scene. 

Village residents who heard Suman’s cries came to his rescue. They rushed him to a nearby private hospital and he was later taken to the Government Stanley Hospital where he was declared brought dead. His body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

The Manali New Town police have registered a case and launched a hunt to trace and nab the assailants.  

