Hunt on to nab police constable who sexually harassed female student at Saidapet Railway Station 

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have launched a hunt to nab a police constable who has been absconding after sexually harassing an engineering student at Saidapet Railway Station.

Police sources said the 20-year-old girl was a student of an engineering college. On the day of the incident, she was sitting on the second platform of Saidapet Railway Station at 10.45 p.m. and speaking with her friend, when Kamalakannan, a head constable attached to Saidapet police station, came there in an inebriated condition. He touched her inappropriately and repeated his behaviour ignoring her warnings.

It was when the girl screamed for help, other passengers in the station rushed to her rescue and the constable fled the spot.

She lodged a complaint with the GRP, Mambalam. Police registered a case against Kamalakannan and four special teams were formed to trace the head constable who has been absconding since then. Meanwhile, he has been placed under suspension.