Hunt on for accused in Subasri case

The city police said they were looking for AIADMK functionary C. Jayagopal, who has been cited as accused in the death of 22-year-old Subasri.

R. Subasri of Nemilicheri, Chromepet, was returning from her office in Perungudi when a flex banner fell on her. A water tanker that was behind her mowed her down.

The banner was erected by Jayagopal for his son’s wedding at a nearby marriage hall. The police have arrested the driver of the tanker.

He was produced before a judicial magistrate court. The court declined to remand him.

Shoddy investigation

After the Madras High Court pulled up the city police for shoddy investigation, the traffic police included Jayagopal’s name in the FIR registered by the Traffic Investigation Police of St. Thomas Mount.

The Pallikaranai police booked another case against him under the provision of the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1959, on a complaint lodged by an Assistant Engineer of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Ever since his name was included in the FIR, the city police have been saying that they are searching for him. There were rumours on Saturday that he had been admitted to a city hospital, but the police denied them.

‘No laxity’

A senior police official said, “We have included Jayagopal’s name in the FIR. We are taking all out efforts to track him. There is no laxity, whatsoever.”