Hundreds protest outside Chintadripet police station in Chennai

Tense situation prevailed as hundreds of people protested in front of Chintadripet police station on January 26 night after six persons were detained.

The road leading to the station was blocked for over two hours as the protesters sat on the road.

People began gathering outside the police station at around 10 p.m., and by midnight, scores of people assembled demanding the immediate release of the six.

Police said, a shopkeeper in Ritchie Street on January 24 pasted a poster inside his shop supporting CAA. On seeing this, some persons questioned him and subsequently an argument ensued. The shopkeeper lodged a complaint with the station and based on it, the six persons were detained, police sources said. They were then let off the same day.

In the morning of January 26, some miscreants threw eggs at the shop, and the shopkeeper filed a fresh complaint.

Police said they detained the same six persons based on evidence. Out of the six, three are being inquired, the police added.

While there were rumours that the protest on January 26 night was anti-CAA, police said it was not true.