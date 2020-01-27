Chennai

Hundreds protest outside Chintadripet police station in Chennai

Protesters outside the Chintadripet police station in Chennai on January 26, 2020.

Protesters outside the Chintadripet police station in Chennai on January 26, 2020.   | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

more-in

Police say the protesters demanded the release of six people detained on a complaint of a Richie Street shopkeeper.

Tense situation prevailed as hundreds of people protested in front of Chintadripet police station on January 26 night after six persons were detained.

The road leading to the station was blocked for over two hours as the protesters sat on the road.

People began gathering outside the police station at around 10 p.m., and by midnight, scores of people assembled demanding the immediate release of the six.

Police said, a shopkeeper in Ritchie Street on January 24 pasted a poster inside his shop supporting CAA. On seeing this, some persons questioned him and subsequently an argument ensued. The shopkeeper lodged a complaint with the station and based on it, the six persons were detained, police sources said. They were then let off the same day.

In the morning of January 26, some miscreants threw eggs at the shop, and the shopkeeper filed a fresh complaint.

Police said they detained the same six persons based on evidence. Out of the six, three are being inquired, the police added.

While there were rumours that the protest on January 26 night was anti-CAA, police said it was not true.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu Chennai
demonstration
Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2020 12:38:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/hundreds-protest-outside-chintadripet-police-station-in-chennai/article30660543.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY