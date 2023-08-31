Hundreds of passengers suffer due to disruption in Chennai Metro Rail services

August 31, 2023 12:13 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Hundreds of passengers suffered, struggled and were delayed to their destinations as Chennai Metro Rail train services were disrupted during the rush hours owing to a technical glitch. Train services between Little Mount and Chennai airport were suspended for a brief period causing a lot of inconvenience.

Stations, particularly Chennai Central and Alandur Metro Rail stations were flooded with passengers as they waited for trains.

At around 8 a.m., due to a technical glitch with the overhead electric line near Guindy Metro Rail station, there were some changes in the train services between Wimco Nagar depot and Chennai airport. “Due to technical issue, single line operation is being undertaken from Little Mount to Arignar Anna Alandur Metro. Normal services are presently being operated from Wimco Nagar Depot to Little Mount in Blue Line. Short Loop service has been planned between Arignar Anna Alandur Metro and Airport. Normal services are operated in Green Line,” a statement from Chennai Metro Rail Limited said.

Subsequently, at 9.30 a.m., for nearly an hour, the train services were stopped between Little Mount and Chennai airport. So, the trains operated only between Little Mount and Wimco Nagar Depot.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the normal train services resumed between Little Mount and Chennai airport at 10.40 a.m. “There were no issues between Chennai Central and St. Thomas Mount and it operated as per schedule,” an official said.

Many irate passengers took to social media saying how much of distress this has caused for them. One of the passengers Arun Ashok, on Twitter, posted: “A packed train just left Chennai central metro. Couldn’t get inside because there wasn’t an inch ground. Peak hour frequency in Chennai metro is 6 Minutes!!!!! Horrible conditions like cattle trains.”

Some passengers were disappointed that there was no prior announcement. A passenger Kamlesh posted: “Very poor management and late notification. Missed the flight, despite taking metro two hours earlier.”

A source said, at one point, the train stopped near Alandur and staff took the passengers through walkway to the station. A passenger Karthik Shiva posted: “Between Alandur and Nanganallur road, train was stopped in the mid way and they’re asking the passengers to get outside through the track. What kind of worst service is this?.”

