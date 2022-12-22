Humayun Mahal to be ready in one month, to house Independence Day museum

December 22, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The restored Humayun Mahal in Chepauk palace complex will house the Independence Day museum. The restoration of the heritage building, which was ravaged by a fire in 2012, is set to be completed in a month.

After four years of struggle and challenges of pandemic, meticulous work has brought back to life the ravaged 254-year-old building.

Spread over 76,567 sq. ft., the single-storey majestic red building has 13 long halls and four corridors refurbished with vibrant Athangudi heritage tiles and complex Mughal/thervai wall plastering.

Officials of the Public Works Department said the ₹41.12-crore project was in its final stage. Work was in progress at the exterior portion of the building facing Wallajah Road. “We are completing the work to provide a compound wall and a pathway apart from electrical and fire safety work. Two toilet blocks have been constructed to gel with the heritage design of the structure,” said an official.

The department had executed the project with technical report from the Archaeological Survey of India. It had designed the three dimensional elevation of the iconic structure for nearly six months as there were no proper records on the original structure and much of it was damaged during the fire in 2012.

Painstaking efforts have gone into restoration of the Madras terrace roof of the first floor that collapsed and into reconstruction of minars and domes and removing vegetation grown in the structure. Built in Indo-Saracenic style of architecture, the structure has nearly 108 teakwood doors on both ground and first floors restored to their original state.

“We have incorporated all the intricate details from cornice works in the pillars, roof along the ‘open to sky’ space, which has eight vents for natural ventilation and light, on the first floor and the battlement stones in the walls of the terrace. It took three months to complete roofing and Mughal plastering in each of the hall,” said an official.

Shortage of workers

Besides sourcing material, finding skilled labourers was another challenge, particularly during the pandemic. The department is now planning to train workers in restoring structures of such heritage value.

“Discussion is under way to establish an Independence Day museum with interactive systems to showcase the contribution of Tamil Nadu in the freedom struggle. Work will be taken up after formal inauguration of the Humayun Mahal in one or two months,” the official said.

The department plans to take up restoration of another heritage structure abutting Humayun Mahal and which was once a record office next year.