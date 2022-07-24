Chennai

Humanitarian Awards for social activists

Social activists, journalists and doctors received the Humanitarian Awards 2022 at a function held in AGS Primrose House organised by social activist and politician Apsara Reddy.

According to a press release, the awards were presented to persons who work against child sexual abuse. Humanitarian Awardees are Usha Sriram, Kannikovil Raja, Selvaraj Arunachalam, Gur Aryeh Emi, K. Ponni, Priya Babu, Chandran, B. Senthamizh Selvi, R.Naira, Rupa Selvanayaki and others. 

Apsara Reddy said the awards recognise the brave work of activists who have limited resources but bring about a huge impact in the lives of children. Governor of Telangana and Puducherry Tamilisai Soundarajan, said the awards would encourage citizens to identify social causes and work towards them. She said counseling and self-defense training should also be given to girls.  Food secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Director Vetrimaaran, Music director Santhosh Narayanan participated.

