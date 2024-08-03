GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Human milk bank inaugurated

Published - August 03, 2024 12:59 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Prashanth Hospitals has launched a human milk bank at its Velachery facility for preterm babies.

J. Kumutha, Dean of Saveetha Medical College, and Rema Chandramohan, Director, Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, inaugurated the facility.

Geetha Haripriya, Chairperson, Prashanth Group of Hospitals, said the bank will facilitate donations from lactating mothers. They plan to donate the collected human milk to various hospitals and neonatal care facilities in the city, said a press release.

