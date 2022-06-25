Human chain to stress against discrimination of persons with vitiligo

It is not a contagious disease, says hospital dean Jayanthi

“World Vitiligo Awareness Day” was observed in Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital on Saturday. A pledge was administered among doctors, nurses, medical students and workers against discriminating persons affected with vitiligo and to ensure treatment for them.

Doctors, nurses and medical students, along with patients with vitiligo, formed a human chain on the occasion. A medical kit with drugs was distributed to patients. Addressing the gathering, hospital Dean R. Jayanthi said that vitiligo was not a contagious disease. It was a condition where pale white patches developed on the skin due to lack of melanin pigments. She said there should not be any discrimination of the affected individuals in the society.

More than 70 individuals were undergoing regular treatment for vitiligo at the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital, and latest treatment modalities were available, she said. Medical superintendent G. R. Rajashree, professor S. Athilakshmi and nodal officer M. Ramesh were present, a press release said.