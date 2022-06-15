Human chain to create awareness about elder abuse

Staff Reporter June 15, 2022 22:35 IST

On the occasion of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, a human chain was organised by Dr. V.S. Natarajan Geriatric Foundation on Wednesday to create awareness about the abuse that elders faced. Over 300 children participated in the event.

Rajasekaran Manimaran, co-founder and managing trustee, said it was important to talk about this issue as many elders faced social, economic and other forms of abuse. “We took a stand that we should inculcate values in children to respect the elders. We have been working to support the elderly for a long time now. As middle aged people are already in conflict with the elders, we thought we should reach out to the children. During crisis, they could interfere and say what is done to them is not right,” he said.

He said they had been administering a pledge in schools across the State and coordinated with the School Education Department in this regard.