Human bones, skull found in garbage bin
The police found a human skull and bones in a garbage bin in Choolai.
On Friday night, the conservancy workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation spotted them in the bin kept on Kalathiappa Main Road in Choolai. They alerted the police. A team from Veppery police station rushed to the spot and sent the bones to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.
The police said the bones had varnish painted on them. It is suspected that they were used as study material, police said.
