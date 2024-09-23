Huge quantity of tobacco products seized by City Police

St. Thomas Mount Police arrested two persons who were involved in smuggling huge quantities of tobacco products in a car near Alandur on Saturday.

A senior official of the City Police said a special team of the St. Thomas Mount Police was involved in vehicle checking operation on the southern arm of the Inner Ring Road in Alandur when a high-end sports utility vehicle was intercepted by the police team.

As the two occupants did not give proper reply, the police team carried out a thorough search of the vehicle and found more than 280 kilos of banned tobacco products of various categories, including 150 kilos of gutkha.

The police team then seized the vehicle and identified the two accused persons as R. Mohanram of Pammal and M. Mahesh of Thiruchendur. It was found both the accused persons were drivers and to increase the income, they had smuggled the banned tobacco products from Bengaluru for distributing the products to various customers.

Both the accused were later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

