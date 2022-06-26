Huge quantity of seized narcotics destroyed  

Vigil against drug peddlers and enforcement stepped up, says Commissioner of Police

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal initiating the destruction of narcotics at an incinerator at a private plant in Thenmelpakkam. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

Over 1,300 kg of ganja and other contraband, which were seized by the city police in different cases, were destroyed at Thenmelpakkam in Chengalpattu district on Saturday.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal was present.

Since the stock of ganja and other contraband seized in various cases were piling up, the Greater Chennai Police had constituted a Drug Disposal Committee under the Joint Commissioner of Police, North, R.V. Ramya Bharati.

The investigation officers concerned had approached the Principal Sessions Court seeking exclusive trial of cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. After obtaining necessary court orders, the committee initiated destruction of 1,026 kg of ganja seized in 13 cases which were under investigation. Similarly, 250 kg of ganja and other drugs which were seized in 55 cases was lined up for disposal with the conclusion of trial and with the time for appeal expiring.

In all, 1,300 kg of ganja and 30 g of heroin and brown sugar were brought to the incinerator run by a private firm amidst tight security.

Mr. Jiwal said the contraband was destroyed as per procedure and after obtaining court orders. The market value of ganja being destroyed could be around ₹2 crore and another 2,000 kg of ganja would be destroyed soon, he said.

Pointing out that the vigil against drug peddling had been stepped up in the last five months, he said the city police registered 404 cases until May 31 for drug peddling and 689 persons were arrested.

The police seized 1,005 kg of ganja, 2.28 kg of methamphetamine, 2 kg of ephedrine, 100 g of amphetamine, 10 kg of charas, 10 kg of hashish oil, diazepam and nitrazepam tablets besides 45 vehicles used by the drug peddlers.

"Compared to last five years, the number of cases and seizure increased by at least 50% this year. We will increase our enforcement and continue the drive against drugs. We have started investigating the money trail of the main drug peddlers. If they have made money through drug peddling, we will take action to seize their property as per law," said Mr. Jiwal.

Pointing out that no survey had been conducted on the level of drug abuse so far, Mr. Jiwal said this time, the Chief Minister had announced a survey. “First, we are going to do a survey with the help of health, social welfare, and Narcotics Intelligence Bureau on the level of abuse like which age group is more affected. Based on the results of survey, we plan a ‘demand reduction’ and rehabilitation programmes.”

Sand sculpture

In view of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking being observed on June 26, a mega awareness event was conducted at the Marina Beach on Saturday.

Mr. Jiwal unveiled a mega sand sculpture prepared by college students on drug awareness.