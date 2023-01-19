Huge quantity of gutka seized from a truck in Nazarathpet 

January 19, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Nazarathpet police on Thursday arrested three persons, including a woman, for smuggling banned tobacco products into Tamil Nadu from Karnataka via Andhra Pradesh.

A special team intercepted a truck at Nazarathpet in the early hours of Thursday. While checking the vehicle, the team found banned gutka substances hidden in 23 gunny bags packed with garlic. The police seized the gutka consignment and arrested the three persons travelling in the vehicle. The arrested were identified as M. Raja, 23, his mother Sampoornam, 47, and driver Ravi, 25, all residents of Balamanehru, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the suspects were transporting gutka from Kolar in Karnataka to be sold in Ambattur.