Huge quantity of ganja seized in outskirts

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chennai Zone, has arrested three persons including a juvenile for possessing ganja and transporting it from another State to sell in Tamilnadu.

Following a tip-off, the NCB team from Chennai intercepted a car bearing fake AP registration number at Kallikuppam toll plaza and found .

191.5 kilo ganja concealed in the vehicle.

A.Bruno, zonal director of NCB said, “We apprehended three persons travelling in the car. Godugu Raju, 56, of Warangal, Dinker Mohan Patsalge, 28, and a 17-year-old boy from Latur, Maharashtra have been identified as suspects. On enquiry, they disclosed that the contraband was trafficked on the instructions of one Amjath who supplied it to various places on demand. Further investigation is on.”

Meanwhile, Ashok Nagar Police on Thursday arrested Tek Bahadur, 24, a nepalese national who was possessing 800 g of ganja. The suspect was working as a security guard in West Saidapet and was found selling ganja on 100 Feet Road.