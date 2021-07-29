Huge quantity of drugs seized, two arrested

CHENNAI

The city police have seized a huge cache of psychotropic tablets and 2 kg ganja from drug peddlers in Moolakothalam.

Following a tip-off, a special team, led by the inspector of the Washermenpet police station, launched an investigation to nab the peddlers.

The police rounded up the four-member gang near the Moolakothalam burial ground and on searching them, seized 10,500 nitrazepam tablets and 1,400 tapentadol tablets. The police seized 2 kg ganja, three motorcycles, and ₹1.2 lakh cash from them.

The names of the arrested were given as Rathish Rajan, 34, of Kerala; Ahamed alias Ahamed Iqbal, 20, of T. Nagar; K. Manikandan, 19, of Tondiarpet; and Dawood Ahamed Sherif, 22, of Zam Bazaar. They were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and were remanded in judicial custody.