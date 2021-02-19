Huge haul of gutkha seized in Mambalam

Police had mounted surveillance

A 24-year-old man accused of possessing banned gutkha products for sale and distribution at several outlets in the city has been arrested in the Mambalam police station limits. Over 1.2 tonnes of the contraband was seized from him.

Following a tip-off on the movement of the contraband, a special team of police, led by the Mambalam inspector, mounted surveillance at the junction between Burkit Road and Dhandapani Road and nabbed the accused who was carrying two handbags.

On searching him, the police recovered the contraband and the name of the accused was given as Saganapuram, 24, of Ambattur. The police recovered 1.2 tonnes of the contraband from a godown which he had taken on rent.

Two arrested

Two persons, who were carrying ganja to Purasawalkam, were arrested in the Vepery police station limits. The names of the accused were given as Pranav Gupta, 24, of Vepery, and G. Prasanth, 25, of Vadapalani. About 1 kg of ganja was seized from them.