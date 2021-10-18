Huge crowds throng T. Nagar

Chennai

18 October 2021 01:27 IST

Most of the shoppers throw caution to the wind

With just over two weeks left until Deepavali, a large number of shoppers thronged the commercial hub of the city — T. Nagar and Pondy Bazaar — on Sunday. Most of them threw caution to the wind as COVID-19 norms on masks and distancing went for a toss.

Traffic was thrown out of gear on Usman Road, Pondy Bazaar and adjoining areas since morning. Given the long holiday for the festival, many people gathered here to purchase clothes and other goods.

“We have a separate scheme for festival bandobust, and adequate police personnel have been deployed to monitor the shopping areas. We have separate teams for imposing fines on those not wearing masks. In T. Nagar alone, we have 17 zonal enforcement teams for enforcing mask wearing. The Sunday crowd was due to the long holiday,” a senior police officer said.

The police have a list of criminals involved in snatching mobile phones/chains, and have been monitoring the movement of shoppers.

They have been provided with an advanced facial recognition application to expedite the process of checking criminal antecedents.

Plainclothes personnel will be deployed and watchtowers erected shortly.

Similarly, many thronged the Marina on Sunday despite the authorities banning entry into the beach.

The police intensified their vigil and surveillance. Even so, a few people gave them the slip and entered the seawater area.

The police chased away those trying to take a bath there.

“Entry to the beach is prohibited on Sundays. Using a public address system, we are constantly advising the people not to venture into the sea. Personnel from the Mounted Horse Unit, beach buggies and other arrangements have been made to prevent the public from entering the sea,” an officer said.