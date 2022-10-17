HSBC launches ‘Helping Hands Mela’ showcasing products made by members of 12 NGOs

The Hindu Director N. Ram looking at the exhibits at ‘Helping Hands Mela’ organised by HSBC in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chennai Branch of HSBC inaugurated “Helping Hands Mela”, an expo of a wide range of products from individuals associated with 12 non-governmental organisations. The theme chosen by the Chennai branch is “Wellness through fitness”. The expo will be held at HSBC Branch in front of The Music Academy at No. 5 and 7, Cathedral Road, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. till October 21.

The Hindu Director N. Ram and tennis player Somdev Devvarman inaugurated the expo and interacted with the representatives of NGOs who participated in the event. HSBC India’s partner NGOs will display their products, which ranges from arts and craft, accessories, handcrafted jewellery, woven fabrics, home linen, stationary, and diyas to food items.

As part of the expo in Chennai, HSBC has allowed 12 NGOs to set up stalls on the branch premises. D. Kotteswara Rao, Assistant Director, Schizophrenia Research Foundation, said the products made by inmates and the patients who are attending vocational training centres would be sold at the expo. “We want to make the patients engaged during the day. The income made out of the products are given as stipend to the patients. It gives self-esteem to them. Some of them have started their unit at home. That income is used to buy medicine and groceries,” said Mr.Rao.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through this initiative, the HSBC branch team will promote wellness through sports and fitness activities. HSBC Senior Vice-President and Branch Head Stephen Dique said the staff were all extremely passionate about supporting the NGOs and over the years have developed a close bond with them and the causes that they support.

Stressing the need for corporate support in various aspects of sports and fitness activities, Mr. Ram said: “Somdev is a representative of fitness. You pitched on the right theme. Our sports bodies need better governance, more transparency and less manipulation, generally speaking.”

This is the 20th year of the Mela and around 50 NGOs will be participating in 20 HSBC branches across 11 cities of Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi and Noida.

Aloka Majumdar, Head of Corporate Sustainability, HSBC India, said: “The funds raised are utilised for the development and social welfare of the community. We extend a welcome to our customers and the public to share the Diwali spirit by helping the less-privileged sections of society by purchasing the products displayed by the NGOs.”