HSBC launches ‘Helping hands mela’, an expo of products made by NGOs

Ten non-governmental organisations (NGOs) participated in the 22nd edition of the ‘Helping Hands Mela 2024’ organised by HSBC Chennai Branch on Monday, displaying a wide array of products, ranging from art and crafts, accessories, hand-crafted jewellery, woven fabrics, home linen, stationery, diyas, organic food items and sarees.

At HSBC’s Chennai Branch, the mela was inaugurated by N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, Robin Singh, former Indian cricketer and Shalini Medepalli, Deputy Head of Mission, British Deputy High Commission.

Stephen Dique, Senior Vice-President and Branch Head said the Chennai Branch has chosen the theme of Sustainable Development Goals, an agenda adopted by all United Nations members in 2015. Ayshwarya Desikan, Director South India - Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC, also spoke.

The exhibition has given the NGOs an opportunity to sell their products across branches of HSBC India to customers and the public. The proceeds go towards supporting the causes and the communities, the NGOs serve. The exhibition would be open to all, spreading awareness about the causes supported by the NGOs. S. Yamini, of Parampara, an NGO, said they intend to create awareness about nature-based farming among schoolchildren. Rev. Sr. M. Sujatha, of Salesian Sisters, said products made by young women from north Chennai were on display at the exhibition.

This is the 22nd year of the mela and around 50 NGOs will be participating in 24 HSBC branches across 11 cities. The bank branches in Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi and Noida will host the mela. The expo is on from October 21 to 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the HSBC Branch on Cathedral Road.