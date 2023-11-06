HSBC India’s Chennai branch hosts 21st edition of ‘Helping Hands Mela 2023’

November 06, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - Chennai

HSBC inaugurated its annual four-day Helping Hands Mela on November 6. The event, now in its 21st year, kicked off at the HSBC Chennai Branch on 5 Cathedral Road, featuring 15 stalls. The event was inaugurated by Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Tamil Nadu Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, and Dhananjayans the dancers.

The Mela will be held from November 6 to 10, and is being hosted across all HSBC branches in the country, to support around 50 NGOs. The dignitaries viewed the stalls and interacted with the NGOs at the bank.

Themed, ‘Enchanting Tamil Nadu’, the event not only provides a platform for NGOs to display and sell their products but also serves as an opportunity to raise awareness about their cause among the staff, customers, and the general public, said Stephen Dique, senior vice-president and branch head. He added that the organisations are not charged for putting up the stalls and that the proceeds of the event will be going completely to the NGOs.

Madras Institute to Habilitate Retarded Afflicted (MITHRA) and Vasantham were among the many units that displayed works by children including handmade seasonal greetings, paper and wooden jewellery at the Mela.

The Helping Hands Mela at HSBC Chennai Branch, No. 5 Cathedral Road, will continue till November 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.