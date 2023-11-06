HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HSBC India’s Chennai branch hosts 21st edition of ‘Helping Hands Mela 2023’

Themed, ‘Enchanting Tamil Nadu’, the event provides a platform for NGOs to display and sell their products besides serving as an opportunity to raise awareness about their cause among the staff, customers, and the general public, says branch head

November 06, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

HSBC inaugurated its annual four-day Helping Hands Mela on November 6. The event, now in its 21st year, kicked off at the HSBC Chennai Branch on 5 Cathedral Road, featuring 15 stalls. The event was inaugurated by Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Tamil Nadu Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, and Dhananjayans the dancers.

The Mela will be held from November 6 to 10, and is being hosted across all HSBC branches in the country, to support around 50 NGOs. The dignitaries viewed the stalls and interacted with the NGOs at the bank.

Themed, ‘Enchanting Tamil Nadu’, the event not only provides a platform for NGOs to display and sell their products but also serves as an opportunity to raise awareness about their cause among the staff, customers, and the general public, said Stephen Dique, senior vice-president and branch head. He added that the organisations are not charged for putting up the stalls and that the proceeds of the event will be going completely to the NGOs.

Madras Institute to Habilitate Retarded Afflicted (MITHRA) and Vasantham were among the many units that displayed works by children including handmade seasonal greetings, paper and wooden jewellery at the Mela.

The Helping Hands Mela at HSBC Chennai Branch, No. 5 Cathedral Road, will continue till November 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.