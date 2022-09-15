HR&CE, TTDC to conduct tours to Vishnu temples

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 15, 2022 22:38 IST

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department will conduct tours to Vaishnavite temples during the Tamil month of Purattasi that starts this Sunday. Like the temple tours arranged during the Tamil month of Aadi, these tours would be conducted in association with the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation. 

The tours have been arranged for two sets of temples in Chennai and these would be day-long trips. With food and prasadam being provided. 

In one tour, devotees can visit the Sri Parthasarathy Perumal temple in Triplicane, Ashtalakshmi temple in Besant Nagar, Nithyakalyanaperumal temple at Thiruvidandhai, Sthalasayanaperumal temple in Mamallapuram, Narasimha Temple in Singaperumalkoil, and Neervannaperumal temple at Thiruneermalai. 

The second tour will cover temples of Vaidhya Veeraraghavaswamy temple in Tiruvallur, Adikesava Perumal in Sriperumbudur, Varadaraja Perumal in Poonamallee, Sri Parthasarathy Perumal and Neervannaperumal at Thiruneermalai. For details, call 044-25333333 or 044-25333444 or visit www.ttdconline.com.

