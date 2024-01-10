ADVERTISEMENT

HR&CE to conduct free pilgrimage to Arupadaiveedu for senior citizens

January 10, 2024 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P. K. Sekarbabu on Wednesday said that the department planned to conduct free trips for senior citizens to the Arupadaiveedu, six important shrines dedicated to Lord Muruga.

The application forms for the first batch slated for January 28, will be available on the department website from Thursday. Every batch of pilgrims will consist of 200 persons aged between 60 and 70 years and five trips would be conducted, he said.

